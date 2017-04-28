Pitch update: Department for Transport, Experian, Nissan

Experian: Bartle Bogle Hegarty and PHD are the incumbents on the creative and media accounts respectively

The Department for Transport is holding pitch meetings this week for its Think! road-safety campaign – the government’s first major ad review since creating a new agency roster last December. The brief was open to the 36 shops that won a place on the campaign solutions roster. Incumbent Abbott Mead Vickers BBDO did not make the cut but still works on the DfT’s children’s road-safety activity.

Agencies were invited to chemistry meetings with Experian last week. The global data company called a review of its creative and media businesses in March. Oystercatchers is handling the pitch process. Bartle Bogle Hegarty and PHD are the incumbents on the creative and media accounts respectively.

Omnicom shops Fuse and TRO have been hired by Nissan to run its experiential activation at the Uefa Champions League final in Cardiff in June.