Added 10 minutes ago
How long?
2-3 minutes

Pitch update: Domino's shortlists three and Merck kicks off ad review

Domino's has shortlisted three agencies in its digital and CRM review and Merck has approached shops ahead of reviewing its ad account, while a plethora of brands have appointed new partners.

Ongoing pitches

Domino's CRM and digital review is progressing. The pizza brand is understood to have cut its long list of six agencies to three ahead of pitches in late October after chemistry meetings last Tuesday. Domino's sales and marketing director Tony Holdway is running the pitch through Hamilton Associates.

New-business rankings: creative accounts

Reviews

Merck, the pharmaceutical company, has approached agencies with RFIs for its global advertising account. The company, whose brands span medicines, vaccines and animal healthcare products, appointed Starcom to handle the £50m non-US global business for its consumer healthcare brands in January. No one at Merck was available for comment.

Lastminute.com has begun its second UK ad agency review in just over a year after splitting with FCB Inferno. FCB resigned the account during the summer but was tight-lipped on why the relationship had ended so soon after it was appointed in January. The travel site brand has contacted agencies directly.

New-business rankings: media accounts

Wins

Mondelez has widened its relationship with Ogilvy & Mather after gifting the agency the Trebor ad account without a pitch. O&M won the sister brand Halls without a pitch in May – Wieden & Kennedy previously handled both Halls and Trebor.

Trainline has appointed Bartle Bogle Hegarty as its creative agency of record without a pitch. The move comes after BBH carried out a three month strategic and creative project for the online train ticket-buying service. Anomaly won Trainline in 2015 but no longer works with the brand after picking up Virgin Trains earlier this year.

Shell UK’s retail division has appointed TMW Unlimited as its lead digital and internal communications agency after a competitive pitch process. The agency will help the company with its digital transformation.

Huawei has added FCB Inferno to its roster of agencies to work on the Western European launch of the AI-powered Mate 10 handset, after a competitive pitch. The agency will create a TV ad, online content, and digital work. Huawei has asked Doner, which is also on the roster, to handle the influencer programme for the campaign.

BetVictor, the gambling brand, has appointed PHD as its new media agency. It previously worked with MediaCom. PHD’s specialist performance media team in London will run the account. Before M2M the brand previously worked with MediaCom.

Atomic London has won a brief from the Royal Opera House to create a campaign around the transformation of its London theatre through its Open Up project, which is due for completion in autumn 2018.

KBC Bank Ireland has appointed 18 Feet & Rising as its lead creative agency following a competitive pitch. The incumbent is Kesselskramer. 18 Feet & Rising will create advertising for KBC as it aims to become a digital-first bank.

Jaguar Land Rover has appointed Home for a global brief to create a collection of brochures to promote its luxury branded goods including clothing, luggage and accessories at the 10-day Frankfurt Motor Show, which starts today (14 September). The brief was previously handled by Big Dog.

Havas LuxHub, Havas’s fashion, luxury and lifestyle specialist practice, has won two shiny new accounts in the jewellery sector. Fabergé, the celebrated brand known for its decorated eggs, and Gemfields, the gemstones supplier. Both wins followed a competitive pitch. The accounts were previously handled by JK&K Global.

A new Campaign for a new breed

New ideas, new perspectives, new focus

Register for tailored email bulletins today and let us deliver the insight that you need

Register Now
Already Registered?

Forgotten password?

You have

[DAYS_LEFT] Days left

of your free trial

Subscribe now

Become a member of Campaign from just £46 a quarter

Get the very latest news and insight from Campaign with unrestricted access to campaignlive.co.uk ,plus get exclusive discounts to Campaign events

Become a member

Looking for a new job?

Get the latest creative jobs in advertising, media, marketing and digital delivered directly to your inbox each day.

Create an Alert Now
MOST READ
TRENDING
Accenture wants to be world's biggest 'experience agency of record'
Share September 12, 2017 Gideon Spanier

1 Accenture wants to be world's biggest 'experience agency of record'

Accenture Interactive claims it is building the first global "experience agency of record" and that it can cater for the needs of brands better than traditional agency holding companies.

Sorrell under pressure to streamline WPP as FMCG clients cut back on marketing

2 Sorrell under pressure to streamline WPP as FMCG clients cut back on marketing

Natalie Graeme, Lucy Jameson and Nils Leonard

3 Uncommon people: Was Leonard, Jameson and Graeme's disruptive new agency worth the wait?

Leonard, Jameson and Graeme unveil new agency

4 Leonard, Jameson and Graeme unveil new agency

Adam & Eve shareholders pocket £110m after earn-out

5 Adam & Eve shareholders pocket £110m after earn-out

6 Tyrrells launches debut TV ads with new 'absurd what we do' tagline

Share0 shares

7 Nespresso goes big on sustainability credentials in new global campaign

Share0 shares

8 Tesco Bank hires top Barclays marketer to replace Larcombe

Share0 shares

9 Virgin Trains in OOH 'first' with ads that use traffic and geo data to compare journey times

Share0 shares

10 O2 launches multimillion-pound 'Oops' campaign promoting screen replacement service

Share0 shares
Share Presented by, Campaign Jobs

1 Job description: Digital marketing executive

Digital marketing executives oversee the online marketing strategy for their organisation. They plan and execute digital (including email) marketing campaigns and design, maintain and supply content for the organisation's website(s).

What the future holds for connected cars in 2017 and beyond
Shares0

2 What the future holds for connected cars in 2017 and beyond

Confused about programmatic?: key terms and acronyms explained
Shares0

3 Programmatic advertising: Key terms and acronyms explained

We need to talk about the Trivago ad
Shares0

4 We need to talk about the Trivago ad

Natalie Graeme, Lucy Jameson and Nils Leonard
Shares0

5 Uncommon people: Was Leonard, Jameson and Graeme's disruptive new agency worth the wait?

6 What you need to know about sports marketing in 2017 and beyond

Share0 shares

7 Job description: Creative director

Share0 shares
Promoted

8 Job description: Campaign manager

Share0 shares
Promoted

9 Accenture wants to be world's biggest 'experience agency of record'

Share0 shares

10 WPP unveils Wavemaker as name of merged MEC-Maxus agency

Share0 shares