Pitch update: Domino's shortlists three and Merck kicks off ad review

Ongoing pitches

Domino's CRM and digital review is progressing. The pizza brand is understood to have cut its long list of six agencies to three ahead of pitches in late October after chemistry meetings last Tuesday. Domino's sales and marketing director Tony Holdway is running the pitch through Hamilton Associates.

Reviews

Merck, the pharmaceutical company, has approached agencies with RFIs for its global advertising account. The company, whose brands span medicines, vaccines and animal healthcare products, appointed Starcom to handle the £50m non-US global business for its consumer healthcare brands in January. No one at Merck was available for comment.

Lastminute.com has begun its second UK ad agency review in just over a year after splitting with FCB Inferno. FCB resigned the account during the summer but was tight-lipped on why the relationship had ended so soon after it was appointed in January. The travel site brand has contacted agencies directly.

Wins

Mondelez has widened its relationship with Ogilvy & Mather after gifting the agency the Trebor ad account without a pitch. O&M won the sister brand Halls without a pitch in May – Wieden & Kennedy previously handled both Halls and Trebor.

Trainline has appointed Bartle Bogle Hegarty as its creative agency of record without a pitch. The move comes after BBH carried out a three month strategic and creative project for the online train ticket-buying service. Anomaly won Trainline in 2015 but no longer works with the brand after picking up Virgin Trains earlier this year.

Shell UK’s retail division has appointed TMW Unlimited as its lead digital and internal communications agency after a competitive pitch process. The agency will help the company with its digital transformation.

Huawei has added FCB Inferno to its roster of agencies to work on the Western European launch of the AI-powered Mate 10 handset, after a competitive pitch. The agency will create a TV ad, online content, and digital work. Huawei has asked Doner, which is also on the roster, to handle the influencer programme for the campaign.

BetVictor, the gambling brand, has appointed PHD as its new media agency. It previously worked with MediaCom. PHD’s specialist performance media team in London will run the account. Before M2M the brand previously worked with MediaCom.

Atomic London has won a brief from the Royal Opera House to create a campaign around the transformation of its London theatre through its Open Up project, which is due for completion in autumn 2018.

KBC Bank Ireland has appointed 18 Feet & Rising as its lead creative agency following a competitive pitch. The incumbent is Kesselskramer. 18 Feet & Rising will create advertising for KBC as it aims to become a digital-first bank.

Jaguar Land Rover has appointed Home for a global brief to create a collection of brochures to promote its luxury branded goods including clothing, luggage and accessories at the 10-day Frankfurt Motor Show, which starts today (14 September). The brief was previously handled by Big Dog.

Havas LuxHub, Havas’s fashion, luxury and lifestyle specialist practice, has won two shiny new accounts in the jewellery sector. Fabergé, the celebrated brand known for its decorated eggs, and Gemfields, the gemstones supplier. Both wins followed a competitive pitch. The accounts were previously handled by JK&K Global.