Pitch update: Investec, Jaguar Land Rover and Barclays

Keep up to date with the latest in agency new business with Campaign's Thursday round-up of pitch lists, reviews and wins.

Jaguar: 'the art of villainy' by Spark44 London starring Sir Ben Kingsley
Jaguar: 'the art of villainy' by Spark44 London starring Sir Ben Kingsley

Ongoing pitches

Investec, the financial services company, held pitches for its creative account last week. Bartle Bogle Hegarty Sport, FCB Inferno and Leagas Delaney have been involved in the process. The incumbent is financial services specialist agency Gravity London.

The Jaguar Land Rover media pitch is expected to reach a conclusion in October. Agency executives looking forward to spending their August relaxing in luxury Mediterranean/Caribbean [delete as appropriate] hotels will be hoping the car giant doesn’t add some extra rounds to the process in the meantime. Mindshare is the incumbent. Its relationship with Land Rover stretches back to 2000 when it won the account for the marque, which was then owned by Ford.

The media agencies waiting for a result on the global Barclays media review won’t have so long to wait, however. Sources believe the bank will be putting agencies out of their misery in the next few weeks. Maxus is the incumbent but it is currently in the process of merging with MEC. Maxus' parent Group M is thought to be running WPP's pitch. 

Good news for fans of strong liquour. AAR is said to be holding a pitch for a spirit brand.

Wins

Uniqlo, the high street fashion retailer, has appointed Karmarama on a project basis. The Accenture-owned shop will work on the brand's seasonal campaigns and store launches across Europe. There was no incumbent on the account and Droga5 London's global relationship with Uniqlo is unaffected. Karmarama has created a summer campaign that aims to break down perceptions that the brand is only for winter, having built a reputation for its ranges to keep people warm such as Heat Tech tops. 

The British Heart Foundation has appointed VCCPme, the direct and data arm of VCCP, to handle its legacy fundraising activity. VCCPme won the business after a competitive pitch run by Freestyle Marketing. There was no incumbent agency.

VCCP’s media agency has also been in luck this week. Homelyfe, the startup insurance app, has appointed VCCP Media as its first planning and buying agency ahead of its launch this summer.

Tria Beauty, the laser-removal product company, has hired creative startup HMS16 to work on its European marketing drive. The agency’s work will run in the UK, Germany, Italy, Spain, and the Nordics. There was no incumbent.

Reviews

Mothers2mothers, a charity that works to wipe out the spread of HIV from mothers to children, is searching for an agency to work on its global ad account. It has enlisted the help of AAR for the process, and has previously worked with Bartle Bogle Hegarty.

Insurance giant Axa is reviewing its below-the-line and digital agency requirements in the UK. The review will include briefs for creative and digital; content and social media; and digital operations, which includes customer analytics and customer experience. Axa is also reviewing its PR and public affairs accounts. Havas Media, which manages Axa’s media planning and buying, and lead creative agency Fallon are not included in the review.

