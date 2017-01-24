Staff
Pitch update: KFC, Turkish Airlines, Virgin, Bentley, BT

KFC is holding chemistry meetings, while agencies flew to Istanbul to pitch for Turkish Airlines.

KFC is holding chemistry meetings today and tomorrow (26-27 January). It is reviewing its ad account through AAR, which is currently held by Bartle Bogle Hegarty. 

Agencies flew to Istanbul to pitch for Turkish Airlines this week. Incumbent Crispin Porter & Bogusky resigned the global business in November last year.

Virgin Atlantic and Virgin Holidays are holding chemistry meetings next week for their joint CRM business. Creativebrief is handling the process.

Bentley is still keeping agencies in suspense, two months after holding final meetings in its global ad review. The brand met with incumbent Keko, MullenLowe London and Y&R London in the second week of November. 

Proximity and Wunderman have yet to be put out of their misery in the consolidated BT and EE CRM contest, despite originally expecting a decision in November. Incumbents OgilvyOne and Chemistry are not in the running. AnalogFolk won the BT content brief that has been split from the CRM account. Poke will continue to work on content for EE. 

The RAC is set to appoint Forever Beta to its advertising account, beating Grey London and Lucky Generals. VCCP was knocked out earlier in the process. Incumbent Bartle Bogle Hegarty did not repitch. 

Agencies pitched for British Airways owner International Airlines Group’s integrated business this week. It is understood that Maxus pitched with Ogilvy & Mather on Monday, while Carat and Mcgarrybowen, and Bartle Bogle Hegarty and Zenith, met with IAG on Tuesday. 

Tomorrow’s People, the charity that helps the unemployed find work, has shortlisted Minimart and The Gate in its creative strategy and comms pitch, with final presentations on 31 January. Oystercatchers is handling the process.

