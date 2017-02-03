Pitch update: KFC, Virgin, Department for Transport

KFC: AMV, BBH, FCB Inferno, Mother and W&K are vying for the creative account, which now includes below-the-line work

KFC is looking to extend its £40m creative review to include below-the-line elements. The fast-food giant is interested in how a creative agency might approach additional requirements including CRM. Incumbent Bartle Bogle Hegarty is pitching against Abbott Mead Vickers BBDO, FCB Inferno, Mother and Wieden & Kennedy. AAR is handling the process.

Virgin Atlantic and Virgin Holidays have shortlisted three agencies to pitch for their joint CRM business, including MBA and Proximity London. The brands held chemistry meetings last week. Proximity’s sister shop AMV handles Virgin Holidays’ ad account.

Agencies are keen to discover the identity of two secret brands that have asked for RFIs to be submitted in the past few weeks. AAR has contacted shops about a mystery booze brand that is reviewing its global business, while Hamilton Associates asked for agency credentials last week on behalf of a shy food company.

The Department for Transport briefed government roster agencies about the Think! road-safety brief on 6 February – the first review under the Crown Commercial Service’s new framework. However, the DfT provided little information about what the brief would involve or the timescale for chemistry or tissue meetings. AMV previously handled activity for Think! but is no longer on the roster.

HCA Healthcare UK, the private-hospital group that owns The Harley Street Clinic, has appointed FCB Inferno as its first creative agency of record in a process run through AAR. FCB Inferno fought off competition from Now.