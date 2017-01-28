Staff
Added 3 hours ago
How long?
1-1 minutes

Pitch update: Max Factor, Infiniti, Rolls-Royce, KFC, Vauxhall, Thorntons

Max Factor is holding tissue meetings, while KFC has shortlisted agencies.

Max Factor: incumbent Leo Burnett London is up against Adam & Eve/DDB, Anomaly and The & Partnership
Max Factor: incumbent Leo Burnett London is up against Adam & Eve/DDB, Anomaly and The & Partnership

Max Factor, the Coty make-up brand, is holding tissue meetings on 3 February with agencies hoping to win its global advertising account. Incumbent Leo Burnett London is repitching and will compete against Adam & Eve/DDB, Anomaly and The & Partnership. The Observatory International is handling the process.

Infiniti, the high-end car marque owned by Renault-Nissan, has riled up agencies by delaying a pitch for its digital, CRM and social media business across western Europe. Shops attended chemistry meetings just before Christmas and were preparing – over the holidays, no doubt – to pitch on 20 January, but the date has been pushed back.

Rolls-Royce will hold pitches for its integrated creative account in the week commencing 20 February. Engine used to work on the business but its relationship with the car brand ended last year. 

KFC has shortlisted the agencies that will battle 15-year incumbent Bartle Bogle Hegarty for the £15m UK creative account. FCB Inferno and Mother are among the shops that will pitch. The review, which is being run by AAR, should conclude by the end of March. 

Graymatter, Geometry Global, Lida, MRM Meteorite, Oliver and Psona attended an all-agency meeting for the Vauxhall direct marketing pitch last month. Lida has since pulled out of the process. MRM Meteorite holds the main CRM account, Psona handles some print work, Graymatter has the fleet business and Geometry Global works on dealer communications. The pitch kicked off in July last year and there is no sign of it ending any time soon.  

Thorntons is holding its loyalty pitch at the beginning of March. The chocolate brand is looking to set up its first loyalty service during the review, which is through The Observatory. 

Topics

A new Campaign for a new breed

New ideas, new perspectives, new focus

Register for tailored email bulletins today and let us deliver the insight that you need

Register Now
Already Registered?

Subscribe to Campaign from just £57 per quarter

Includes the weekly magazine and quarterly Campaign IQ, plus unrestricted online access.

SUBSCRIBE

Looking for a new job?

Get the latest creative jobs in advertising, media, marketing and digital delivered directly to your inbox each day.

Create an Alert Now
MOST READ
TRENDING
Dove mocks Trump's #AlternativeFacts with a print ad full of lies
Share January 28, 2017 Douglas Quenqua

1 Dove mocks Trump's #AlternativeFacts with a print ad full of lies

"New Dove antiperspirant will boost your wifi signal," and other outrageous falsehoods appear in UK papers, courtesy of Ogilvy.

Uber faces boycott threats after executives' stances on Trump

2 Uber faces boycott threats after executives' stances on Trump

Discovery: posts a message to fans on its Facebook page

3 Peace talks fuel hopes Discovery will keep channels on Sky ahead of midnight showdown

Ogilvy to discard all sub-brands in move toward centralized structure

4 Ogilvy to discard all sub-brands in move toward centralized structure

WPP poised to scoop Walgreens Boots Alliance global accounts in $600m coup

5 WPP poised to scoop Walgreens Boots Alliance global accounts in $600m coup

6 P&G confirms media review in UK and Northern Europe amid transparency concerns

Share0 shares

7 'This girl can' targets older women with new campaign

Share0 shares

8 Procter & Gamble chief issues powerful media transparency rallying cry

Share0 shares

9 Walgreens Boots Alliance confirms WPP win

Share0 shares

10 Beautiful weirdos wanted: how diversity will solve your creativity problem

Share0 shares
Case study: How 'This girl can' got 1.6 million women exercising
Shares0
Share May 18, 2016 Nicola Kemp

1 Case study: How 'This girl can' got 1.6 million women exercising

"This girl can" was based on a powerful insight: that the fear of judgement by others is the primary barrier holding women back from participating in sport.

Job description: Digital marketing executive
Shares0

2 Job description: Digital marketing executive

Maltesers unveils Braille billboard in next phase of disability campaign
Shares0

3 Maltesers unveils Braille billboard in next phase of disability campaign

Confused about programmatic?: key terms and acronyms explained
Shares0

4 Programmatic advertising: Key terms and acronyms explained

Job description: Campaign manager
Shares0

5 Job description: Campaign manager

6 Sainsbury's unveils 'step change' in advertising with new food campaign

Share0 shares

7 Case study: Always #LikeAGirl

Share0 shares

8 How easyJet transformed customer data into emotional anniversary stories

Share0 shares

9 Job Description: Creative director

Share0 shares

10 Case study: How fame made Snickers' 'You're not you when you're hungry' campaign a success

Share0 shares

Just published

Facebook loses Oculus VR tech case

Facebook loses Oculus VR tech case

Lego Batman to take over Channel 4 ads

Lego Batman to take over Channel 4 ads

Facebook ad revenue rockets 57% to $26bn

Facebook ad revenue rockets 57% to $26bn

Sadoun will not be 'clone' at Publicis helm, Lévy says

Sadoun will not be 'clone' at Publicis helm, Lévy says

L'Oréal commits to more digital marketing spend

L'Oréal commits to more digital marketing spend

More