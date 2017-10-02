Pitch update: Missing Type account up for grabs, as AB InBev makes a decision

NHS Blood and Transport: up for review

NHS Blood and Transplant has issued a brief for creative, media and PR for its blood and organ donation activity. The aim of the work will be to encourage people to donate to help save or improve lives. It will build on current campaigns "Save a life. Give blood" and "Yes I donate. Organ Donation".

The tender is open to agencies on the government’s roster. It is going through the Crown Commercial Service, and is being handled by Ceri Rose, assistant director for digital and marketing at NHS Blood and Transplant. A number of agencies currently work on the account, including 23red and Engine, which created the award-winning "Missing type" work for blood donation.

Rightmove, the property website, is on the move. It has appointed Fold7 to handle its creative account following a competitive pitch process. Homebrew is the incumbent on the account.

Dentsu Aegis Network has retained AB InBev's media business in Europe after the brewing giant concluding a global review. The US business moves to Dentsu from WPP’s MediaCom, which was appointed three years ago. Omnicom, meanwhile, will handle Australia, India and Vietnam. All six major holding companies were involved in the Media Link-handled pitch process.

Popchips has hired 18 Feet & Rising as its lead creative agency in the US and UK after a competitive pitch. The brand previously worked with Lucky Generals in the UK and David & Goliath in the US.

Über has picked up the creative account for Avantigas, the liquefied petroleum gas energy supplier. The shop will work on B2B and B2C activity. The integrated agency was appointed after a competitive pitch.

Ocado is set to appoint OMD UK as the media agency for its estimated £10m account following a competitive pitch. It is the second win for the Omnicom agency in a month after a tough start to the year as it follows OMD emerging as the front-runner in the Barclays review.

Carlsberg has added Life to its agency roster to handle below-the-line work following a competitive pitch. Life will work across multiple channels including on-trade, off-trade, wholesale and impulse, taking immediate responsibility for multiple brands. There was no incumbent.