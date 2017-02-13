Staff
Pitch update: Ocado, Halfords, National Trust, Costa, KFC

Costa is reviewing agency submissions, while Ocado is on the hunt for its first media agency.

Costa: the brand is looking for an agency to create six global campaigns each year
Costa: the brand is looking for an agency to create six global campaigns each year

Ocado is on the hunt for its first media agency. It is currently meeting shops ahead of drawing up a pitch shortlist. MediaSense is managing the process. The online retailer is planning to create its first TV ad this year as it competes against the big grocers and newer rivals such as Amazon Fresh. Now handles Ocado’s advertising.

Halfords will be reviewing agency submissions today (Thursday) after RFIs were filed last week for its UK
advertising account. Agencies are expecting to hear who has been selected for the pitch stage by early next week. AAR is running the process. The incumbent is Mother.

Chemistry meetings for the National Trust’s creative account are taking place this week. Agency Insight is handling the review. Incumbent 18 Feet & Rising, which has held the business for five years, is not repitching.

Costa is reviewing agency submissions for its global ad account this week. The coffee-house chain, owned by Whitbread, is working with AAR. The brand wants an agency to create six global campaigns each year. It currently works with 101 and Karmarama. 101 is not repitching because it lacks a global footprint. It is unclear whether Karmarama will compete.

KFC held tissue meetings earlier this week and has invited agencies to pitch on 2-3 March. The fast-food chain wants shops to work on its £40m creative account, as well as some below-the-line work such as CRM. In a process handled by AAR, incumbent Bartle Bogle Hegarty is up against Abbott Mead Vickers BBDO, FCB Inferno, Mother and Wieden & Kennedy.

