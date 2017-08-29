Staff
Added 11 hours ago
How long?
2-3 minutes

Pitch update: Ovo Energy, McDonald's and Northgate

Ovo Energy sees another agency's pitch, McDonald's hands major innovation brief to Publicis.Sapient and former Asda marketer Claire Harrison-Church resurfaces at pitching vehicle hire company.

Carlsberg: appointed Initiative to global media
Carlsberg: appointed Initiative to global media

Ongoing pitches

FCB Inferno and Leagas Delaney will go head to head for the Investec pitch in two weeks time. The financial services company is looking to appoint an agency to work on its creative account. The process is going through AAR. Gravity London is the incumbent.

Snap London, the creative agency that is part of VCCP-owner Chime, is pitching to launch a new product for Ovo Energy today (31 August). VCCP itself is not involved in the process. Also in the running is Creature of London, who presented its ideas on 17 August. Ovo is due to choose the winner next week. The brief does not affect The Brooklyn Brothers, Ovo's agency of record.

New-business rankings: media accounts

Reviews

Northgate, the commercial vehicle hire company, is reviewing its UK advertising requirements. The listed company, which has 70 branches in the UK, has contacted prospective agencies through AAR. Chemistry meetings have been planned for September and there is no incumbent. Northgate’s interim UK marketing director is Claire Harrison-Church, previously vice-president of marketing at Asda.

New-business rankings: creative accounts

Wins

Carlsberg Group has appointed Interpublic's Initiative as its global media agency of record, replacing Omnicom’s OMD. Initiative won the business after a competitive pitch through Ebiquity and will take over the account from 1 January 2018. The review kicked off in March and includes the group’s entire global media planning and buying business for all Carlsberg brands including Somersby cider and Tuborg beer.

It’s been a good week for Initiative as it also picked up the media account of Kindred, the European online gambling company. Initiative will work across UK-facing brands Unibet, Stan James, Bingo.com and Maria Casino. Nielsen figures show that the group spent £4.5m in the UK in 2016.

McDonald’s picked Publicis.Sapient and tech consultancy Capgemini to provide technology innovation services like mobile ordering and customer-centric applications. The Publicis/Capgemini partnership beat out Accenture, HCL and other "large consulting and technology players" for the contract, according to Publicis Groupe CEO Arthur Sadoun.

The Royal Academy of Engineering has appointed Bandstand to develop the strategy and creative assets for a digitally led campaign aimed at challenging young people’s preconceptions about what engineers do. Bandstand was chosen following a competitive pitch in May that also involved Scorch London. The incumbent was George & Dragon.

Snapple, the American fruit drink and iced tea brand, has tasked BMB with developing a fresh and innovative approach to its social strategy. BMB works on Rubicon, which is part of Snapple UK distributor AG Barr’s portfolio, and won the Snapple brand’s business without a pitch. Snapple is due to roll out a new brand positioning called "A taste for life". BMB will develop content for UK social channels by adapting US content. Snapple works with Deutsch in the US.

Funding Circle, the peer-to-peer lending organisation for small-to-medium-sized businesses, has hired Lucky Generals as its creative agency. The brand has previously worked with Karmarama.

Topics

A new Campaign for a new breed

New ideas, new perspectives, new focus

Register for tailored email bulletins today and let us deliver the insight that you need

Register Now
Already Registered?

Forgotten password?

Become a member of Campaign from just £46 a quarter

Get the very latest news and insight from Campaign with unrestricted access to campaignlive.co.uk ,plus get exclusive discounts to Campaign events

Become a member

Looking for a new job?

Get the latest creative jobs in advertising, media, marketing and digital delivered directly to your inbox each day.

Create an Alert Now

Partner content

MEDIA
From the idea to the big screen: "Churchie's Drive-Thru Car Insurance"

Promoted

Added 25 hours ago
ocean outdoor

From the idea to the big screen: "Churchie's Drive-Thru Car Insurance"

MEDIA
Case study: programmatic as a force for good

Promoted

August 29, 2017

Case study: programmatic as a force for good

MEDIA
3 great ads I had nothing to do with #43: David Kolbusz on Skittles, Honda... and one that never aired

Promoted

August 24, 2017
3greatads

3 great ads I had nothing to do with #43: David Kolbusz on Skittles, Honda... and one that never aired

MEDIA
From the idea to the big screen: "March for Giants"

Promoted

August 23, 2017
ocean outdoor

From the idea to the big screen: "March for Giants"

MOST READ
TRENDING
We need to talk about the Trivago ad
Share Added 35 hours ago Sarah Hardcastle

1 We need to talk about the Trivago ad

The British public deserves better than a bored model with a big search bar.

Mother elevates new generation of partners to run London

2 Mother elevates new generation of partners to run London

Alexa on trial: an agency experiment

3 Alexa on trial: an agency experiment

Media is where agencies are hurting

4 Media is where agencies are hurting

Ebay kicks off UK leg of global colour-filled campaign

5 Ebay kicks off UK leg of global colour-filled campaign

6 Carlsberg awards global media to Initiative

Share0 shares

7 Walkers campaign asks customers to 'choose or lose' famous flavours

Share0 shares

8 Facebook withdraws 17 ad formats

Share0 shares

9 What the future holds for connected cars in 2017 and beyond

Share0 shares

10 Amazon signals earthquake for grocery industry by cutting prices at Whole Foods

Share0 shares
Share Presented by, Campaign Jobs

1 Job description: Digital marketing executive

Digital marketing executives oversee the online marketing strategy for their organisation. They plan and execute digital (including email) marketing campaigns and design, maintain and supply content for the organisation's website(s).

Confused about programmatic?: key terms and acronyms explained
Shares0

2 Programmatic advertising: Key terms and acronyms explained

3 Job description: Campaign manager

4 Job description: Creative director

GDPR will render 75% of UK marketing data obsolete
Shares0

5 GDPR will render 75% of UK marketing data obsolete

6 The experience economy: key trends for 2017

Share0 shares

7 What you need to know about sports marketing in 2017 and beyond

Share0 shares

8 Audi rolls out global VR experience to get people back into the showroom

Share0 shares

9 We need to talk about the Trivago ad

Share0 shares

10 Case study: Always #LikeAGirl

Share0 shares