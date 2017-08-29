Pitch update: Ovo Energy, McDonald's and Northgate

Carlsberg: appointed Initiative to global media

Ongoing pitches

FCB Inferno and Leagas Delaney will go head to head for the Investec pitch in two weeks time. The financial services company is looking to appoint an agency to work on its creative account. The process is going through AAR. Gravity London is the incumbent.

Snap London, the creative agency that is part of VCCP-owner Chime, is pitching to launch a new product for Ovo Energy today (31 August). VCCP itself is not involved in the process. Also in the running is Creature of London, who presented its ideas on 17 August. Ovo is due to choose the winner next week. The brief does not affect The Brooklyn Brothers, Ovo's agency of record.

Reviews

Northgate, the commercial vehicle hire company, is reviewing its UK advertising requirements. The listed company, which has 70 branches in the UK, has contacted prospective agencies through AAR. Chemistry meetings have been planned for September and there is no incumbent. Northgate’s interim UK marketing director is Claire Harrison-Church, previously vice-president of marketing at Asda.

Wins

Carlsberg Group has appointed Interpublic's Initiative as its global media agency of record, replacing Omnicom’s OMD. Initiative won the business after a competitive pitch through Ebiquity and will take over the account from 1 January 2018. The review kicked off in March and includes the group’s entire global media planning and buying business for all Carlsberg brands including Somersby cider and Tuborg beer.

It’s been a good week for Initiative as it also picked up the media account of Kindred, the European online gambling company. Initiative will work across UK-facing brands Unibet, Stan James, Bingo.com and Maria Casino. Nielsen figures show that the group spent £4.5m in the UK in 2016.

McDonald’s picked Publicis.Sapient and tech consultancy Capgemini to provide technology innovation services like mobile ordering and customer-centric applications. The Publicis/Capgemini partnership beat out Accenture, HCL and other "large consulting and technology players" for the contract, according to Publicis Groupe CEO Arthur Sadoun.

The Royal Academy of Engineering has appointed Bandstand to develop the strategy and creative assets for a digitally led campaign aimed at challenging young people’s preconceptions about what engineers do. Bandstand was chosen following a competitive pitch in May that also involved Scorch London. The incumbent was George & Dragon.

Snapple, the American fruit drink and iced tea brand, has tasked BMB with developing a fresh and innovative approach to its social strategy. BMB works on Rubicon, which is part of Snapple UK distributor AG Barr’s portfolio, and won the Snapple brand’s business without a pitch. Snapple is due to roll out a new brand positioning called "A taste for life". BMB will develop content for UK social channels by adapting US content. Snapple works with Deutsch in the US.

Funding Circle, the peer-to-peer lending organisation for small-to-medium-sized businesses, has hired Lucky Generals as its creative agency. The brand has previously worked with Karmarama.