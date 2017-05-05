Pitch update: Samsung, Costa

Samsung: DigitasLBi, Havas Helia and Wunderman have made the shortlist for the European CRM business

Samsung has shortlisted DigitasLBi, Havas Helia and Wunderman in its Europe-wide CRM pitch through Oystercatchers. The network agencies are preparing for pitches at the end of this month. Samsung is expected to make a decision in June.

The winning shop will run the business from the UK, in partnership with hubs in other markets across the region. Incumbents on the account are Yourzine and Selligent. Iris holds the UK CRM business, which is a separate account.

Costa held chemistry meetings for its CRM business this week. The coffee-shop chain is on the hunt for an agency to work on its global loyalty programme. AAR is working with Costa on the review. Pitches are due to take place mid-June.