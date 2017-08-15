Pitch update: Spotify, Malibu, UKTV and McDonald's

Spotify

Reviews

The Pernod Ricard-owned coconut rum brand Malibu is talking to agencies about its UK advertising account. The brand has previously worked with AnalogFolk on its digital business but the agency said that it stopped working on it last year.

Hilton, the hotels brand, is understood to have been in contact with agencies regarding a brief. Fold7, the incumbent on its global business Hilton Worldwide, is not thought to be affected by the review.

New-business rankings: creative accounts

Wins

AutoTrader has taken media planning in-house, and appointed The Specialist Works for media buying. The incumbent is Vizeum. Goodstuff Communications also pitched for the business.

Omnicom Media Group has retained the UKTV estimated £15m media account. OMG’s Rocket, which has handled media for UKTV since 2008, will continue working on the brief, supported by sister OMG agencies Annalect, OMG Programmatic, Fuse and Mobile 5.

Intuit QuickBooks, the online accounting software, has appointed Manning Gottlieb OMD as its UK media agency after a competitive pitch. The Omnicom agency has been tasked with improving the brand’s customer engagement through media strategy and execution.

Goodstuff Communications has lost Spotify’s UK media business after the brand consolidated its global media planning and buying account with IPG Mediabrands’ UM. Goodstuff did not repitch after being told in February the brand wanted a single global media agency.

McDonald's has expanded its relationship with Leo Burnett London after awarding the agency its global sports sponsorship activity for next year's football World Cup. The agency, which works on McDonald’s UK business, won the account for the fast-food giant’s FIFA World Cup sponsorship after pitching against other roster agencies.