Playbuzz raises $35m to take branded content business global

This Series C round of funding doubles the publishing platform's existing funds.

The investment round was led by Viola Growth. Other existing investors that participated includes Saban Ventures, 83North, Carmel Ventures, firstime and Oded Vardi.

Playbuzz plans to use this investment to expand its global footprint with a focus on its branded content business. It already works with brands to create, distribute and measure engaging native advertising campaigns

These brands use its platform to create interactive branded content campaigns that Playbuzz then distributes at scale to its existing network of more than 13,000 publishers.

The funding will also allow Playbuzz to increase its focus on helping publishers drive revenue, bringing its technology, expertise and understanding of content consumption habits to monetised content solutions.