How the Post Office doubled its social media following and broadcasted their travel money products

The issue

While known for its mail products, Post Office UK is not recognised for its financial services, this is how they set out to change it last summer.

"We have aspirations to be a real challenger brand in the financial services space by 2020," Darren Jones, social media manager at Post Office UK. "Building awareness around our mortgages, savings and travel money products is key to us achieving that goal."

The goal of the social campaign, named #SummerSorted was not only to build that awareness around the Post Offices’ travel products, but to have UK citizens think more positively about the brand and help grow its share of voice.

The Action

Working with agency MullenLowe London and with Carat managing social media, the Post Office opted for a social campaign that was aimed at demonstrating how easy it is to buy travel money.

"Ease is not always top of mind with the Post Office we were keen to communicate how easy it can be. For example, you can buy online and collect the same day at 11,600 branches across the UK," Jones said.

Creatively, the execution used magic as a metaphor for ease.

"We filmed a scene at our London Bridge branch with a magician behind the counter. As members of the public came in, the magician would magically make their money appear in their hands," Jones said. "It was quite a fun idea and worked well on social".

The social campaign was split, execution-wise, into four parts and managed via social media management platform, Lithium technologies. The four parts were: incentives (competition), moments (conversations around summer travel), product (informing and selling) and monitoring and responding to users online.

The campaign targeted consumers who were interested in travel on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram using third-party data from Experian.

In total, the team at the Post Office managed 300 assets, 15 contests with 91 prizes, and more than 36,000 conversations.

The results

In total the campaign increases subscribers to the Post Office’s social media channels by 113% and generated more than 120,000 engagements on Twitter.

The campaign contributed to more than 8,000 travel money online transactions during the period it ran which was from June to September last year. The Post Office declined to share online travel money sales prior to the campaign.

The success of the campaign has resulted in a follow-up campaign during this year’s travel season. #TravelSorted is currently running and carries on the magical theme of last year’s social media campaign.

Travel Money magic. Nothing up the sleeves. Nothing short of incredible! #TravelSorted pic.twitter.com/ychqcU8jsK — Post Office Money (@PostOfficeMoney) June 28, 2017

There are some differences though.

"One thing we’ve learnt is how to run the competitions. Last year, we got great reach but the people we were reaching were often those who entered contests as a full-time job. Which is fine, but didn’t really lead to customer loyalty," Jones explained.

This year, the Post Office plans to make contest entry contingent on making a purchase.

"Everybody who bought travel money had to take a photo of themselves holding a leaflet, tweet it out and tag someone to win their travel money back," Jones said. "If we can get friends to get friends, that’s trust right there."