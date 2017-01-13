Omar Oakes
Added 26 minutes ago
How long?
1-1 minutes

Pound drops ahead of Theresa May's expected 'hard Brexit' speech

The pound dropped to its lowest level for three months this morning ahead of a speech by prime minister Theresa May that is expected to signal a "hard Brexit".

Pound drops ahead of Theresa May's expected 'hard Brexit' speech

Sterling fell below $1.20 before edging back up on Monday and dropped to a two-month low against the Euro to €1.13 in Asian trading.

Analysts attributed the fall to reports that May’s speech on 17 January would signal a "hard Brexit", which would mean the UK would leave the EU single market as part of its withdrawal from the union. 

Several Sunday newspapers said May would outline a "hard Brexit" approach, while the prime minister’s spokesman described the reports as "speculation".

The pound has fallen by about 20% against the dollar since the UK voted to leave the EU last June.

In an interview with The Times, US president-elect Donald Trump hailed the UK’s exit from the EU and said the fall in pound sterling was "great" for British business. 

Topics

A new Campaign for a new breed

New ideas, new perspectives, new focus

Register for tailored email bulletins today and let us deliver the insight that you need

Register Now
Already Registered?

Subscribe to Campaign from just £57 per quarter

Includes the weekly magazine and quarterly Campaign IQ, plus unrestricted online access.

SUBSCRIBE

Looking for a new job?

Get the latest creative jobs in advertising, media, marketing and digital delivered directly to your inbox each day.

Create an Alert Now
MOST READ
TRENDING
10 female directors you should know
Share January 13, 2017 Andy Fowler

1 10 female directors you should know

After pledging to include a female director in every three-way pitch, Brothers and Sisters' Andy Fowler names the ones to watch.

What's next for Saatchi & Saatchi after Senior's departure

2 What's next for Saatchi & Saatchi after Senior's departure

Robert Senior steps down from Saatchi & Saatchi

3 Robert Senior steps down from Saatchi & Saatchi

James Wildman: poised to quit Trinity Mirror

4 James Wildman poised to quit Trinity Mirror to head Hearst UK

The year ahead for radio: this 'dead medium' has never been so alive

5 The year ahead for radio: this 'dead medium' has never been so alive

6 David Kolbusz: 2017 must see a return to genuine creativity

Share0 shares

7 Snapchat opens talks with agencies ahead of UK push

Share0 shares

8 Ikea invites people to 'win at sleeping' by reclaiming the bedroom

Share0 shares

9 CES 2017: A glimpse into the future of marketing

Share0 shares

10 Protein World signs up Khloé Kardashian to 'empower' young women

Share0 shares
How easyJet transformed customer data into emotional anniversary stories
Shares0
Share January 03, 2017

1 How easyJet transformed customer data into emotional anniversary stories

To showcase innovation and good practice, Campaign is publishing the best case studies from the 2016 Marketing New Thinking Awards, held in association with Sky Media. EasyJet and Havas Helia triumphed in the Data Creativity category for their data-driven work on the airline's 20th anniversary.

Maltesers unveils Braille billboard in next phase of disability campaign
Shares0

2 Maltesers unveils Braille billboard in next phase of disability campaign

Job description: Digital marketing executive
Shares0

3 Job description: Digital marketing executive

Job Description: Creative director
Shares0

4 Job Description: Creative director

Case study: Always #LikeAGirl
Shares0

5 Case study: Always #LikeAGirl

6 Job description: Campaign manager

Share0 shares

7 Programmatic advertising: Key terms and acronyms explained

Share0 shares

8 Case study: How 'This girl can' got 1.6 million women exercising

Share0 shares

9 Red Bull was most shared video brand of 2016

Share0 shares

10 Change4Life launches food tracker app in £6.3m campaign

Share0 shares

Just published

How cinema can push the boundaries this year

How cinema can push the boundaries this year

Ray-Ban owner agrees 'global powerhouse' merger

Ray-Ban owner agrees 'global powerhouse' merger

The year ahead for digital agencies is set to be Darwinian

The year ahead for digital agencies is set to be Darwinian

How agencies can embrace a new model this year

How agencies can embrace a new model this year

The future is still promising for television

The future is still promising for television

More