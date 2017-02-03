Power 100 2016: Adam Zavalis, Aldi

Adam Zavalis

Aldi

Marketing director

After the big four supermarkets hit back at the discounters, the challenge for Zavalis was to maintain Aldi’s reputation for low prices while winning new customers with what he calls the "wider story". This meant talking more about Aldi’s quality and ethical credentials via a new positioning dubbed "Everyday amazing" and a campaign created by McCann, which retained the account in April following a fiercely competitive pitch. With the #KevintheCarrot Christmas campaign, also by McCann, he also launched the chain into the heart of the national ad conversation alongside the usual household-names.

