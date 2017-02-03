Power 100 2016: Alex Aiken, Government Communication Service

Alex Aiken

Government Communication Service

Executive director

After David Cameron’s 2015 election victory, Aiken may have expected a period of stability in Whitehall. Instead, he found himself dealing with new departments and ministers after Britain’s vote to leave the European Union resulted in a new administration. The upheaval has not blown Aiken off track though. He points out that the Government Communication Service delivered more than 90 campaigns last year, as suggested in its 2016/17 plan. A home ownership campaign, a teacher recruitment drive and a push to increase apprenticeships are some of Aiken’s 2016 highlights. He is now looking forward to working with the agencies recently appointed to the new communications frameworks.

