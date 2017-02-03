Power 100 2016: Andrew Warner, Monster

Andrew Warner

Monster

Vice-president of marketing

Warner says 2016 was a "big year at Monster". The hiring of Mcgarrybowen to lead comms strategy and creative development across Europe resulted in the brand’s biggest campaign in seven years, introducing the new brand ambassador, "Purple Monster". Warner has also overseen an expansion of "Monster confidence", an initiative aimed at inspiring young women in education to pursue science, technology, engineering and manufacturing subjects. And he was involved in the inaugural series of IPA Effectiveness Week events, aimed at promoting a culture of effectiveness and accountability.

