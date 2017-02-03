Power 100 2016: Andy Murray, Asda

Andy Murray

Asda

Chief customer officer

Murray was drafted in to join the Asda board a year ago, coinciding with its plan called "project renewal", aimed at "prioritising investment to better address the fast-changing needs of its customers" and rejuvenating ailing sales. Formerly Asda-owner Walmart’s senior vice-president of creative and customer experience, Murray has worked on an array of marketing and customer-facing innovations. Before this, he held marketing and technology positions at Procter & Gamble and Hallmark. He has worked agency-side too, and was the founder of shopper marketing agency Saatchi & Saatchi X.

