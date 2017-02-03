Power 100 2016: Anthony Ireson, Ford of Europe

Anthony Ireson

Ford of Europe

Director, marketing communications

A former finance man, Ireson started with Ford Britain almost two decades ago. He went on to become the UK marketing director at the car marque in 2011. After four years in the role, he was promoted to director, marketing communications at Ford of Europe. The European division of the automotive brand has been increasing its focus on software services in a bid to implement a more holistic customer experience that spans pre- and post-sale.

