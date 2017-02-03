Power 100 2016: Anthony Newman, Cancer Research UK

Anthony Newman

Cancer Research UK

Director of brand, marketing and communications

Newman has focused on campaigns that truly integrate social media and TV, rather than prioritising TV. Newman explains: "Cancer Research UK is incredibly diverse in its range of audiences – patients, scientists, health professionals – and so delivering a master brand strategy and achieving high brand attribution across all our campaigns and propositions is a constant struggle." Yet Newman has overcome this with marketing that challenges the status quo. Mother’s genre defying "Join the pink army" – which features a cyber-punk world ganging up on cancer – delivered Race for Life advertising that looked nothing like the charity sector had done before.

Share your congratulations and connect with Anthony Newman here: