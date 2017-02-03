Power 100 2016: Bozoma Saint John, Apple Music and iTunes

Bozoma Saint John

Apple Music and iTunes

Head of global consumer marketing

"Self-proclaimed badass and badmamajama. Generally bad. And good at it." One look at Saint John’s Twitter profile shows that she is no ordinary marketing executive. In fact, she is just about as rock star marketer as they come. Saint John made her name at PepsiCo, where she pulled in some impressive sponsorship deals with Beyoncé before leaving to head up marketing at Beats by Dre. Just three months later, she found herself working at Apple after the tech behemoth’s $3bn acquisition of her new employer. Since then, she has climbed up the ranks to her present global role. "Boz", as she is known, scooped the 2016 Billboard Women in Music Executive of the Year and was introduced by Lady Gaga, who called her one of the "coolest people that I know". As if that is not starry endorsement enough, among those congratulating her on the award was one Hillary Rodham Clinton. Saint John had supported her run for the White House by helping to set up an interview between Clinton and Mary J Blige, which aired on Apple Music. Another notable event in Saint John’s year was an impressive turn at Apple’s Worldwide Developer Conference, an appearance which was lauded by the business press.

