Power 100 2016: Claire Farrant, Lidl UK

Claire Farrant

Lidl UK

Marketing director

Lidl’s marketing activity in 2016 has continued to centre on deepening the meaning of #LidlSurprises, aiming to make clear that price and quality can go hand-in-hand. Farrant took over as marketing director from Arnd Pickhardt in 2015 and has championed Lidl’s mission to be bold with its comms. It is a strategy she says will remain in place for 2017, as the brand continues its ongoing expansion strategy across the UK, with further store openings and refurbishments in the pipeline.

