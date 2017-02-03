Power 100 2016: Craig Inglis, John Lewis

Craig Inglis

John Lewis

Customer director

Over the past six years Inglis has created advertising that interests the public as much as the marcoms world. The retailer’s festive campaigns were also acknowledged as the gold standard in November when agencies Adam & Eve/DDB and Manning Gottlieb OMD scooped the IPA Effectiveness Grand Prix for their work, which was John Lewis’ second Grand Prix. Inglis says his focus for the coming year will be on "ensuring we’re entirely focused on our end-to-end omnichannel experience" as shopper behaviour continues to evolve. Following the appointment of Becky Brock to director, marketing at John Lewis, Inglis was given full responsibility for the website and bricks and mortar store development and design.

