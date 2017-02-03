Power 100 2016: Dan Ramsay, BT

Dan Ramsay

BT

Consumer marketing director

If it has been punishing going up against the biggest UK advertiser, Sky, in pushing BT Sport, cricket fan Ramsay can look forward to 2017 when he will be selling BT Sport’s Ashes coverage. The broadcaster won exclusive rights to the games in 2015. He can also give himself a pat on the back for BT’s mischievous ads mocking Hollywood stars, such as Ryan Reynolds and Jeremy Renner, which rather outgun EE’s Kevin Bacon on youth appeal.

