Power 100 2016: Dan Warne, Deliveroo

Dan Warne

Deliveroo

Managing director, UK

Last summer, when couriers were striking outside the Deliveroo premises over pay, Warne left his office to address the demonstrators and invite every one of them to speak to him. The episode was well documented by most newspapers, showing him standing in the midst of the protestors. The matter has since been resolved. The business, he says, has grown 400% since November 2015, operating in more than 100 cities. It has continued to innovate with the launch of a standalone alcohol delivery service and the debut of Roobox – bespoke delivery-only kitchens. At the start of 2017, Warne hired former Amazon marketer Jamie Swango to become Deliveroo’s first UK marketing director.

