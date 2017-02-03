Power 100 2016: Danielle Davies, Netflix

Danielle Davies

Netflix

Director of marketing, Europe

Davies is a seasoned marketing leader and with stints at Vodafone, Starbucks and Gap under her belt, she has enviable experience across a broad spectrum of brands. As director of marketing for Europe at Netflix, she knows consumers’ viewing habits and binge watching secrets inside out. With stiff competition from Amazon Prime and the end of Netflix flagship series House of Cards, Davies never has the time, or the inclination, to sit still.

