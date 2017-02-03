Power 100 2016: David Wheldon, RBS Group

David Wheldon

RBS Group

Chief marketing officer

Spirit, audacity and charm. These are some of the qualities Wheldon’s admirers say he has in spades. In a varied career, he worked in senior roles in both adland and marketing before joining RBS Group in 2015. The veteran marketer, who has been the president of the World Federation of Advertisers since July 2015, is known for his no-nonsense approach. He recently wrote in Campaign that "the basics are often ignored and shiny new solutions are reached for without pause for reflection".

