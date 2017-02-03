Power 100 2016: Florian Alt, Adidas Football

Florian Alt

Adidas Football

Senior director, global brand communications

Football is Adidas’ lifeblood, and the brand is still riding high on its World Cup marketing in 2014. Fast forward three years, and Adidas Football has cemented its place in culture through savvy, millennial-oriented marketing. Much of that is thanks to Alt, an Adidas lifer who remains curious about wider culture and technology, and how that can be incorporated into the brand. Look for more ambitious marketing from his team this year as Adidas Football steps up its presence on social and in sneaker culture.