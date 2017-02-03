Power 100 2016: Helen Warren-Piper, Premier Foods

Helen Warren-Piper

Premier Foods

Marketing director grocery

Warren-Piper lists the return of the Oxo family after 17 years as one of her big achievements in the past year, together with leading the Bisto Spare Chair Sunday campaign, which encourages people to offer a spare chair at their Sunday dinner table for an older person in their community. Premier doubled its rate of new product development, which Warren-Piper says drove a re-appraisal of brands such as Ambrosia, which launched a frozen custard.

