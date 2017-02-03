Power 100 2016: Ian Armstrong, Jaguar Land Rover

Ian Armstrong

Jaguar Land Rover

General manager, global advertising

Armstrong began his career working for Britvic. In 2003 he moved to Honda UK and was responsible for the "Impossible dreams" campaign. He went on to become head of European marketing for Honda Motor Europe before joining Jaguar Land Rover in 2012. Most recently, he was responsible for the "Good to be bad" Jaguar XE ads themed around British villains. Last year, the campaign introduced a new evil mastermind, played by professor Stephen Hawking. A very vocal supporter of marketing effectiveness, Armstrong calls on marketers to unite around this issue: "As an industry, we all have a shared responsibility towards marketing effectiveness key metrics. Let’s bring all the knowledge together, share and promote it and close the skill gaps."

