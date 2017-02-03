Power 100 2016: Ian Cranna, Starbucks

Ian Cranna

Starbucks

Vice-president marketing and category (EMEA)

Cranna has been at Starbucks for 13 years, but the level of activity at the brand has never been higher. In the past year, he has overseen the full UK roll-out of the brand’s mobile order and pay initiative, calling it "unbelievably successful for us". He also helped to introduce Starbucks’ tea brand, Teavana, to the UK. The move into tea, as well as new coffee styles such as nitro cold brew, and fresh store formats, reflect Cranna’s determination to keep moving the brand forwards.

