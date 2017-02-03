Power 100 2016: Jeremy Ellis, TUI

Jeremy Ellis

TUI

Marketing and customer experience director

When you bear in mind that chief marketing officers are renowned for regularly moving from one job to the next, Ellis is quite a marvel because last year, he celebrated 25 years at TUI. He pinpoints one of his biggest recent projects as the rebranding of the business as a "modern travel company". In that mould, by 2020 all brochures will be phased out in favour of digital experiences.

