Power 100 2016: Johnny Devitt, Paddy Power Betfair

Johnny Devitt

Paddy Power Betfair

Chief marketing officer

Paddy Power’s mega-merger with Betfair last year reunited Devitt with the brand where he cut his teeth as a marketer. Devitt worked at Paddy Power between 2007 and 2013 before defecting. Since the merger, he has overseen the building of a central data and insight function to improve customer insight for both brands. Devitt picks out Betfair "Ready" and Paddy Power’s "You Beauty" campaigns, both created by Lucky Generals, as recent highlights.

Share your congratulations and connect with Johnny Devitt here: