Power 100 2016: Jonathan Mildenhall, Airbnb

Jonathan Mildenhall

Airbnb

Chief marketing officer

Mildenhall possesses unique qualities that many dispassionate marketers lack – a deep infatuation for the brands he leads. A former adman and a celebrated marketer at Coke, he has overseen a ramping up of Airbnb’s global marketing as its footprint has grown exponentially. "The trajectory of our business has been phenomenal, and it has been an incredible journey. At its core, the brand has been about an expression of humanity – it involves the most intimate human interactions such as visiting people in their homes, sleeping in their beds," Mildenhall enthuses. "As a mixed race English kid who grew up on a council estate, I believed in brands as a cultural form of good. Airbnb allows people, cultures and communities to come together."

