Power 100 2016: Kenny Jacobs, Ryanair

Kenny Jacobs

Ryanair

Chief marketing officer

Most travel brands have had a rough 2016, but Ryanair has continued to hit its profit targets amid the difficult trading conditions for airlines. For Jacobs, Ryanair’s continued expansion in digital has been a success and he plans to be "Aldi on price and Amazon in digital" in the coming year. Even if the budget airline’s backing of Remain proved something of a dud, Jacobs is optimistic about Ryanair’s post-Brexit future "because the discounters always win".

