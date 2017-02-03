Power 100 2016: Kristof Fahy, Ladbrokes Coral

Kristof Fahy

Ladbrokes Coral

Chief customer officer

Ladbrokes’ recent merger with Coral has created the UK’s largest retail bookmaker. As a result, Fahy has taken on the new role of chief customer officer. With two of the strongest brands in the sector, it is no surprise Fahy believes he has the opportunity to beat the competition and set new standards for the bookies. And with Fahy saying that the odds of Leicester City, Brexit and Trump winning were 4,530,905 to 1, he is (unsurprisingly) taking a cautious view about what will happen in 2017.

