Power 100 2016: Liam Newton, Carlsberg

Liam Newton

Carlsberg

Vice-president marketing

Newton succeeded interim marketing boss David Scott last May and helped turn around a business reeling from its flagship brand being scrapped by Britain’s biggest retailer, Tesco. He has put his weight behind fast-growing beer San Miguel, with a campaign using The Guardian and the Discovery Channel about people living life on their own terms, and given Carlsberg Export a Danish-inspired brand overhaul. He also launched House of Beers, a joint marketing and sales division to promote Carlsberg’s premium brands.

