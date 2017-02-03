Power 100 2016: Mark Evans, Direct Line Group

Mark Evans

Direct Line Group

Marketing director

Evans has been instrumental this year in launching new and growing existing motor and home insurance propositions, such as Direct Line Plus’ emergency plumber service, which launched in April 2016. He has also been using drone technology, with Direct Line’s "Fleetlights" campaign. In November, the brand promoted a service whereby people can order a drone using their phone to light the path for their journey home, or as part of a search and rescue team.

