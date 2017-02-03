Power 100 2016: Martin Coyle, Molson Coors

Martin Coyle

Molson Coors

Marketing director

Coyle is focused on different drivers for the two ends of his portfolio. The brewer’s main mass-market lager, Carling, returned to the Premier League as its official beer partner. At the other end of the spectrum, to bolster Molson Coors’ premium brands, such as Staropramen, Sharp’s and Franciscan Well, Coyle set up a combined sales and marketing unit called Brew + Press, saying: "The way customers and consumers want to interact is much more like a face-to-face experience."

