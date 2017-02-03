Power 100 2016: Martin Moll, Nissan

Martin Moll

Nissan

General manager, marketing communications

Having joined Nissan from Honda in July 2015, Moll has wasted little time in making his mark at the marque, overseeing three major launches for the brand and a number of product engagement campaigns in 2016. Nissan’s sponsorship of the Uefa Champions League has also continued to achieve greater brand awareness on a global level, with Real Madrid star Gareth Bale and Manchester City forward Sergio Aguero coming on board as Nissan ambassadors. For 2017, Moll is on a mission to reinforce Nissan’s position as world leader in electric vehicles.

