Power 100 2016: Matt Barwell, Britvic

Matt Barwell

Britvic

Chief marketing officer

Barwell oversaw a series of brand relaunches in 2016. Energy drink Purdey’s used Idris Elba for a major push, classic lemonade R Whites came back with a vintage look, and flavoured water Drench became the latest brand to go sugar-free. "At the highest level, our drive is to make the portfolio more premium," he says, as demonstrated by the recent launch of upmarket mixers The London Essence Co, the first product to come out of Britvic’s incubator, WiseHead Productions.

