Power 100 2016: Michael Magee, Mars Chocolate

Michael Magee

Mars Chocolate, Europe and Eurasia

Vice-president marketing

A native Australian, Magee has a classical FMCG marketing background, spanning Cadbury Schweppes and Kraft Foods. While he has worked for some of the world’s most popular brands, he has also experienced failure, albeit at a tender age. Last year he told Campaign how, fresh out of university, he was tasked with launching a diet, caffeine-free clear cola, which was "better for paint-stripping than drinking". "Success was in the learning and also in the way in which you pick yourself up and move on," he says, a lesson borne out by his stellar CV.

