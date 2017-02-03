Power 100 2016: Nicholas Wright, UBS Wealth Management

Nicholas Wright

UBS Wealth Management

Chief marketing officer

In a sea of homogenous marketing activity, Wright must be credited for his genre-defying marketing strategy. The investment banking giant, which last year posed the question "Does wealth make us rich anymore?", has placed content marketing at the heart of its strategy, forging partnerships with media brands including Vice Media and Vanity Fair to create its thought-leadership platform Unlimited. Launched with a lecture from Stephen Hawking, the content marketing-led approach has led UBS into unchartered territory. For the Zurich-based Wright, taking risks is paying dividends and in markets where brand awareness is high, it is an approach that has enabled him to reduce his investment in above-the-line advertising.

