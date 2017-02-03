Power 100 2016: Nigel Gilbert, TSB Bank

Nigel Gilbert

TSB Bank

Chief marketing and communications officer

Gilbert joined TSB Bank from Virgin Management and before that had been with Lloyds TSB. He joined TSB soon after the spin-off to establish it as a separate entity and "an economic force for good and a challenger to the cartel of the big five high-street banks". He says TSB has been a "pretty good success story since its rebirth". From making its employees "partners" to scrapping sales incentives to nearing its target of 6% of the current account market, TSB is making strides.

Share your congratulations and connect with Nigel Gilbert here: