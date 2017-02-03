Power 100 2016: Nina Bibby, O2

Nina Bibby

O2

Chief marketing officer

Despite the looming threat of a takeover, Bibby says 2016 was a strong year for O2 commercially and for its brand image. It has been about more than "keeping the ship steady", with a new brand campaign to replace "Be more dog". This year marks O2’s 15th anniversary, and perhaps its toughest challenge yet as the ramifications of BT buying EE play out. Bibby will focus on using data to boost the relevance of perks service O2 Priority. The tie-up with the NSPCC will remain strong.

