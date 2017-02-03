Power 100 2016: Patrick Bousquet-Chavanne, Marks & Spencer

Patrick Bousquet-Chavanne

Marks & Spencer

Executive director of customer, marketing and M&S.com

A month after Steve Rowe took the reins at Marks & Spencer in April 2016, Bousquet-Chavanne was promoted. This added responsibility for the brand’s sustainability programme, Plan A, and its website to his previous remit. Since then, he has overseen a change of advertising agency – though Y&R London went out with a bang, with a well-received Christmas ad featuring a Mrs Claus character. Bousquet-Chavanne nods to the fivefold growth of the Sparks loyalty scheme, which now has more than five million members, as a key achievement.

