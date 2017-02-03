Power 100 2016: Paul Troy, Confused.com

Paul Troy

Confused.com

Chief marketing officer

Troy masterminded the relaunch of Confused.com in the second half of 2016, resulting in the brand growing its share of the car insurance market ahead of all its competitors. Troy’s other coup is signing James Corden to front the brand’s advertising campaign in a spin-off of Corden’s carpool karaoke skits made famous by guests such as Michelle Obama. In terms of trends, Troy believes that artificial intelligence will become important and will eventually replace big data.

