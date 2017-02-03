Power 100 2016: Pete Markey, Aviva

Pete Markey

Aviva

Brand communications and marketing director

Markey has been a high-profile marketer ever since his time at the RSA Group where he spent eight years, before joining the Post Office in 2014, then Aviva last year. An early champion of the use of data, insight and intelligence, he says the winning businesses of the future will be data-driven and customer-focused. The busy Markey somehow also finds time to co-chair Aviva Pride, the insurer’s lesbian, gay, bisexual, and transgender employee network. Another recent achievement was the relaunch of the Aviva Community Fund.

