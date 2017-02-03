Power 100 2016: Peter Duffy, easyJet

Peter Duffy

easyJet

Chief commercial officer

Duffy’s stock continues to soar. Last year he was elevated to the post of chief commercial officer, a move that gave him sole oversight over revenue generation at the budget airline. A recent restructure means he will be less of a hands-on marketer. In January, a clutch of internal promotions saw Ian Cairns appointed to the newly created position of customer director while James Millett nabbed the newly combined role of director of digital and marketing.

