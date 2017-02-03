Power 100 2016: Rachael Pettit, Uber

Rachael Pettit

Uber

Head of marketing, UK & Ireland

Pettit was busy forging a number of brand partnerships in 2016. Uber worked with Budweiser at Christmas on activity designed to discourage drink driving. The brand also offered a private jet experience with vodka brand Absolut and launched UberGiving with Age UK. Pettit singles out 2016 as the year in which Uber launched its first major ad campaign, featuring drivers and passengers explaining why they use Uber. It also rolled out its new scheduled rides product along with a new rider app.

